Proposed class action accuses JetBlue of 'surveillance pricing' in Brooklyn
JetBlue is in hot water after being hit with a proposed class action lawsuit claiming it used customers' personal data to secretly adjust ticket prices.
The lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn this week, accuses JetBlue of "surveillance pricing" by tracking users and working with third-party software to change fares based on browsing behavior, raising big concerns about privacy.
Andrew Phillips sues JetBlue over privacy
The case was brought by Andrew Phillips, who says JetBlue broke federal anti-wiretapping and New York consumer protection laws.
This all started after a $230 fare jump sparked complaints, with the airline even telling people to clear their browsing history (advice it later took back).
JetBlue denies using personal data or AI for pricing but is not commenting further right now.
Lawmakers are now taking a closer look at how airlines set their prices, something that's come up before with Delta too.