Proposed class action accuses JetBlue of 'surveillance pricing' in Brooklyn

Andrew Phillips sues JetBlue over privacy

The case was brought by Andrew Phillips, who says JetBlue broke federal anti-wiretapping and New York consumer protection laws.

This all started after a $230 fare jump sparked complaints, with the airline even telling people to clear their browsing history (advice it later took back).

JetBlue denies using personal data or AI for pricing but is not commenting further right now.

Lawmakers are now taking a closer look at how airlines set their prices, something that's come up before with Delta too.