Prosus and Dealroom report: 91% Indian-origin unicorns based in US.

Indian-origin founders aren't just making waves in the US they're having a global impact.

The report highlights 70 unicorns started by Indian teams (think Zscaler, Nutanix) valued at $243 billion, plus another 135 where Indians play key roles (like Palo Alto Networks), adding up to $317 billion.

Back home, India has its own unicorn club, with 102 unicorns based in India valued at $349 billion, including giants like Flipkart and Zomato, valued at $36 billion and $30 billion, respectively.

As Saurav Jain, Principal Investor at Prosus India, put it, Indian-origin founders are creating huge value worldwide, and India itself is getting better at scaling up thanks to easier access to markets and resources.