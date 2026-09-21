Prosus and Dealroom report: 91% Indian-origin unicorns based in US.
Turns out, if you're an Indian-origin founder building a unicorn outside India, chances are you're doing it in the US.
A new report from Prosus and Dealroom found that 91% of these startups (that's 187 out of 205) are based in the United States, and account for approximately $560 billion in founder-share-attributed company value.
India hosts 102 unicorns worth $349B
Indian-origin founders aren't just making waves in the US they're having a global impact.
The report highlights 70 unicorns started by Indian teams (think Zscaler, Nutanix) valued at $243 billion, plus another 135 where Indians play key roles (like Palo Alto Networks), adding up to $317 billion.
Back home, India has its own unicorn club, with 102 unicorns based in India valued at $349 billion, including giants like Flipkart and Zomato, valued at $36 billion and $30 billion, respectively.
As Saurav Jain, Principal Investor at Prosus India, put it, Indian-origin founders are creating huge value worldwide, and India itself is getting better at scaling up thanks to easier access to markets and resources.