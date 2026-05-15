Rapido raises $240M at $3B valuation
What's the story
Rapido, a leading ride-hailing platform in India, has raised $240 million in a funding round led by Prosus. The investment values the company at $3 billion on a post-money basis. The round also saw participation from existing investors such as WestBridge Capital and Accel. The latest transaction is part of a larger $730 million primary and secondary financing exercise undertaken by the company.
Expansion strategy
Rapid expansion and intensifying competition
Founded in 2015, Rapido has expanded aggressively across Indian cities. The company offers bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, and cab services at affordable prices while also focusing on driver livelihoods. The fresh capital comes at a time when competition in India's ride-hailing sector is intensifying with companies expanding into newer mobility categories and hyperlocal transport services.
Investment utilization
Investment to deepen market penetration
Rapido plans to use the investment to scale operations, deepen market penetration, and continue building its mobility ecosystem across India. The company's co-founder, Aravind Sanka, said they are going deeper into markets where demand exists, but supply remains fragmented. He added that the investment will help them build density that gives captains reliable, predictable earnings while sharpening their focus on strengthening supply and expanding their multi-modal footprint with speed and intent.
Future outlook
Addressing structural gaps in India's growth
Rapido aims to address two structural gaps in India's growth beyond metropolitan cities: access to reliable, affordable mobility and employment opportunities. The company hopes to position itself at the intersection of both, creating a new category where mobility acts as a large-scale economic engine. While continuing its expansion in tier-1 cities, Rapido has noted that demand from smaller towns and cities is growing rapidly.