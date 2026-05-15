Rapido raises $240M at $3B valuation

Rapido , a leading ride-hailing platform in India, has raised $240 million in a funding round led by Prosus. The investment values the company at $3 billion on a post-money basis. The round also saw participation from existing investors such as WestBridge Capital and Accel. The latest transaction is part of a larger $730 million primary and secondary financing exercise undertaken by the company.

Expansion strategy Rapid expansion and intensifying competition Founded in 2015, Rapido has expanded aggressively across Indian cities. The company offers bike taxis, auto-rickshaws, and cab services at affordable prices while also focusing on driver livelihoods. The fresh capital comes at a time when competition in India's ride-hailing sector is intensifying with companies expanding into newer mobility categories and hyperlocal transport services.

Investment utilization Investment to deepen market penetration Rapido plans to use the investment to scale operations, deepen market penetration, and continue building its mobility ecosystem across India. The company's co-founder, Aravind Sanka, said they are going deeper into markets where demand exists, but supply remains fragmented. He added that the investment will help them build density that gives captains reliable, predictable earnings while sharpening their focus on strengthening supply and expanding their multi-modal footprint with speed and intent.

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