Prosus's Urban Company stake boosts IPO to $2.8B valuation
Prosus just boosted its stake in Urban Company to 7.35% by investing $139 million right before the company's big IPO.
Urban Company's shares debuted on September 17, 2025, with a huge 74% jump, valuing the business at ₹23,118 crore ($2.8 billion).
The IPO was a hit—oversubscribed 100 times, making it one of India's most popular deals of the year.
Urban Company's business model and expansion
Urban Company is a platform that links you up with trained pros for home and beauty services—think cleaning, repairs, grooming, and more—all through an app or website.
Since starting in 2021, they've expanded to 51 cities across India, UAE, and Singapore.
Prosus's startup spree in India
Prosus has poured $8.6 billion into Indian startups so far and joined three IPOs just this past year.
Alongside bets like Meesho, their strategy is all about tapping into fast-growing consumer markets—even when global trade feels shaky.