Prosus's Urban Company stake boosts IPO to $2.8B valuation Business Sep 17, 2025

Prosus just boosted its stake in Urban Company to 7.35% by investing $139 million right before the company's big IPO.

Urban Company's shares debuted on September 17, 2025, with a huge 74% jump, valuing the business at ₹23,118 crore ($2.8 billion).

The IPO was a hit—oversubscribed 100 times, making it one of India's most popular deals of the year.