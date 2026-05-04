Prudent Corporate Advisory launches Edge+ platform for mutual fund distributors

Edge+ builds personalized investment plans

Edge+ lets distributors build personalized investment plans based on clients' risk levels and goals, recommend schemes, and handle transactions without switching tabs.

It also spots new business opportunities with features like age-wise client insights, SIP trend analysis, and even help diversify into products like insurance or bonds.

Plus, built-in messaging tools make reaching out to clients way more efficient.

Currently in beta testing, it's available for Prudent's partners.