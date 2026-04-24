Prudential negotiating purchase of up to 85% Bharti AXA Life

Bharti AXA Life FY26 premiums ₹1,059cr

Bharti AXA Life has seen strong growth lately: its premium income jumped 44% in FY26 to ₹1,059 crore.

The company's value has also shot up since last year.

While negotiations are still on and investor 360 One will likely keep its stake (so Prudential will not own it all), this fits with Prudential's plans to expand in India by building stronger distribution and exploring health insurance.