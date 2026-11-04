Public sector banks offer home loans from 7.25% this Diwali

Public sector banks, including Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India, have some of the lowest starting rates at 7.25%.

Private players like HSBC and LIC Housing Finance aren't far behind, with offers around 7.40% to 7.45%.

Before jumping in, check things like your credit score, processing fees, fixed vs floating rates, and any down payment and emergency savings, so you can choose what actually fits your plans best this festive season.