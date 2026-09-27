Are public and private sector banks open today, September 27?
What's the story
Public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are open today, September 27, 2026. The decision comes after approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ahead of a three-day bank strike scheduled from September 28-30. The RBI had given approval for bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches, and currency chests to remain operational today.
Twitter Post
SBI's confirmation
Do you have any banking work this Sunday? We’re open for you!— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 26, 2026
All SBI branches will remain open on Sunday, 27 September 2026, offering essential banking services for your convenience.
Visit your nearest SBI branch and take care of your banking needs.
We’re always ready to… pic.twitter.com/jteY9RZzb3
Strike impact
Private banks not participating in the strike
The RBI's approval is aimed at giving customers an additional day to complete their essential banking work before the impending strike.
However, private banks are not participating in this strike and are likely to remain closed today.
Customers of these banks are advised to check with their respective bank branches or wait for an official update regarding today's holiday status.
Union response
AIBOA's opposition to RBI's decision
The All India Bank Officers's Association (AIBOA) has opposed the RBI's decision to keep September 27 as a working day.
In a statement issued on September 23, the association advised its members not to report for duty today, citing that it is a holiday under the Industrial Disputes Act.
Despite this opposition, the RBI's approval remains in effect and public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks are open today.
Twitter Post
PNB and others have also shared official updates
This Sunday, 27th September, All PNB branches will remain open to keep essential banking services within your reach.@DFS_India @FinMinIndia #PNB #BankingContinues #CustomerFirst #DigitalBanking #BankingConvenience pic.twitter.com/E8NwUpYEDF— Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) September 27, 2026