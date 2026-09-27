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Home / News / Business News / Are public and private sector banks open today, September 27?
Are public and private sector banks open today, September 27?
Public sector banks are open today

Are public and private sector banks open today, September 27?

By Akash Pandey
Sep 27, 2026
09:41 am
What's the story

Public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) are open today, September 27, 2026. The decision comes after approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ahead of a three-day bank strike scheduled from September 28-30. The RBI had given approval for bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches, and currency chests to remain operational today.

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SBI's confirmation

Strike impact

Private banks not participating in the strike

The RBI's approval is aimed at giving customers an additional day to complete their essential banking work before the impending strike.

However, private banks are not participating in this strike and are likely to remain closed today.

Customers of these banks are advised to check with their respective bank branches or wait for an official update regarding today's holiday status.

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Union response

AIBOA's opposition to RBI's decision

The All India Bank Officers's Association (AIBOA) has opposed the RBI's decision to keep September 27 as a working day.

In a statement issued on September 23, the association advised its members not to report for duty today, citing that it is a holiday under the Industrial Disputes Act.

Despite this opposition, the RBI's approval remains in effect and public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks are open today.

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PNB and others have also shared official updates

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