Pulkit Agarwal warns oil could reach $200 per barrel

India and China face oil shortages

India and China are especially struggling to get enough oil as supplies run low and prices climb, making it tough for factories and refineries to keep running.

Agarwal points out that when oil gets this pricey, people simply use less.

If things calm down, though, he thinks prices could settle around $100 by May—or even drop to $80 if diplomacy wins out.

For now, everyone's watching how this plays out.