Pune startup Noccarc raises ₹26.5cr to bring critical care tech
Business
Noccarc, a startup from Pune founded by IIT Kanpur graduates, is stepping up its game in the med-tech world.
After making a name for itself during the COVID-19 pandemic with affordable, fully Indian-made ventilators, the company has now raised ₹26.5 crore and is looking to bring advanced critical-care tech to hospitals in India and beyond.
Noccarc makes oxygen concentrators, ICU monitors
Building on its ventilator success, Noccarc now makes oxygen concentrators and ICU monitors, helping fill gaps in India's health care system with reliable, cost-effective gear.
Their "Made-in-India" approach meets global standards, and Noccarc's strong focus on research and development means they're aiming to compete with big international med-tech brands while supporting both local and global health needs.