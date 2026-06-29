Puneet Sharma exits Axis CFO role, likely joins HDFC Bank Business Jun 29, 2026

Puneet Sharma, who just stepped down as CFO of Axis Bank, is likely to take up the same role at HDFC Bank.

After more than six years at Axis, Sharma said it was the right time for him to pursue the next phase of his professional journey.

He will officially leave Axis Bank on August 31.