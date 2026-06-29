Puneet Sharma exits Axis CFO role, likely joins HDFC Bank
Business
Puneet Sharma, who just stepped down as CFO of Axis Bank, is likely to take up the same role at HDFC Bank.
After more than six years at Axis, Sharma said it was the right time for him to pursue the next phase of his professional journey.
He will officially leave Axis Bank on August 31.
Puneet Sharma 20-year banking veteran
With 20 years in banking, including key roles at Tata Capital and Citibank, Sharma handled everything from finances to legal work at Axis, even steering through the pandemic.
If he joins HDFC Bank, it will be the board's first big human resources move since its chairman stepped down.
His deep knowledge of Indian banking rules reportedly gave him an edge over other candidates.
The current CFO's term ends this October, and he isn't expected to stay on.