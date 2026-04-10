Pune's Vishal Nirmiti gets SEBI nod to launch ₹125cr IPO

Vishal Nirmiti ₹504.1cr order book

Besides railway products, Vishal Nirmiti also builds precast concrete items and steel pipes used in pumped storage projects.

As of August 2025, it had a hefty order book of ₹504.1 crore.

Money raised from the IPO will help cover working capital, pay off debts, and fund other business needs.

Saffron Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process.