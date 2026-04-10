Pune's Vishal Nirmiti gets SEBI nod to launch ₹125cr IPO
Business
Vishal Nirmiti, a Pune company known for making concrete railway sleepers, just got SEBI's approval to launch its ₹125 crore IPO.
The company can now go public within the next year, with fresh shares hitting the market, and Vaman Prestressing Company planning to sell up to 15 lakh shares.
Vishal Nirmiti ₹504.1cr order book
Besides railway products, Vishal Nirmiti also builds precast concrete items and steel pipes used in pumped storage projects.
As of August 2025, it had a hefty order book of ₹504.1 crore.
Money raised from the IPO will help cover working capital, pay off debts, and fund other business needs.
Saffron Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process.