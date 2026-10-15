Punjab petrol dealers seek permanent exemption from UPI payment charges

Dealers are also pushing for better profit margins to keep up with rising costs and inflation.

They say declining sales, fuel smuggling due to tax differences with Chandigarh, and recent safety incident, like the tragic death of a sales officer, are making business tough.

Sanjeev Chaudhary, PDWAH president, says "More than 80% of a dealer's margin goes toward fixed operational expenses, including salaries, electricity bills, interest on capital investments and compliance-related costs imposed by OMCs," and that margins "remained inadequate to meet rising establishment costs."

Dealers are urging oil companies to step up on both financial support and employee safety.