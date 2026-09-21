Punjab petrol pump dealers may stop UPI payments over ₹2,000
Business
Petrol pump dealers in Punjab say they might stop accepting UPI payments above ₹2,000 if new digital transaction fees kick in.
Their main worry? Profit margins are already razor-thin, and extra charges could make things even tougher.
The dealers have asked the government and oil companies to spare them from these fees.
Dealers warn digital fees threaten finances
Dealers say even small digital fees could seriously hurt their finances.
PPDAP President Paramjit Singh Doaba said the issue in a letter.
If their request isn't granted, they're ready to limit big UPI payments, hoping to keep their businesses afloat as costs keep rising.