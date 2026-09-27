PVR fined ₹75,000 for showing excessive ads before film
What's the story
PVR Cinemas has been ordered to pay a fine of ₹75,000 after a Hyderabad-based lawyer complained about excessive advertisements before a movie, The Economic Times reported. The incident happened during the late-night show at PVR Cinemas in Hyderabad. The film was delayed by 17 minutes due to advertisements and trailers, prompting the lawyer to file a consumer case against the cinema chain.
Impact
Late-night travel safety concerns
The lawyer had booked two tickets for the 10:35pm show and reached well in time. However, the movie started 17 minutes late, pushing his entire night schedule back by an hour.
He reached home around 3:00am instead of his planned arrival time of 2:00am. The delay not only disrupted his plans but also raised safety concerns due to late-night travel.
Complaint
Legal action against PVR
The lawyer accused PVR of misusing time for commercial advertisements, violating specific screening rules laid down by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
He sought compensation from the consumer commission for harassment, inconvenience, and legal costs.
In its defense, PVR acknowledged the late start but defended its business rights under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which protects businesses' right to trade freely.
Defense
PVR's defense and ministry guidelines
PVR defended its decision to screen pre-film content on topics like literacy, agriculture, women's welfare, and cleanliness drives.
The cinema chain argued that no service deficiency occurred and the content served a public interest.
However, the commission rejected PVR's defense, citing a Ministry memorandum stating public service films must last only two minutes within 10 minutes before films start.
Verdict
Commission's ruling and penalties imposed on PVR
The commission ruled that PVR's actions were an unfair trade practice as cinemas cannot extract extra commercial value from captive audiences.
It ordered PVR to pay ₹20,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 toward litigation costs. An additional ₹50,000 was imposed as punitive damages to be deposited with the district consumer welfare fund.
The commission also directed PVR to stop this practice permanently.