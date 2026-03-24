PVR INOX opens new 3-screen multiplex in Moti Nagar
PVR INOX just launched a stylish three-screen multiplex at DLF Midtown Plaza, Moti Nagar, aiming to make movie nights more social and fun.
With recliner seats, 4K projection, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound across 414 seats, it's designed for comfort and a top-notch viewing experience, especially for folks in nearby neighborhoods like Punjabi Bagh and Kirti Nagar.
More than just a cinema
This new spot isn't your typical cinema: it's got lounge seating, cool lighting, plenty of greenery, plus specialty snacks and gourmet treats.
There are even plans for a gaming zone.
As Managing Director Ajay Bijli puts it, the goal is to turn cinemas into social and cultural hubs where people actually want to hang out longer.
A major milestone for PVR INOX
With this opening, PVR INOX now has 114 screens in Delhi and 486 across North India.
It's all about creating better hangout spaces and bringing people back to theaters with an upgraded experience post-pandemic.