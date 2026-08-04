PVR INOX set to open SMART Cinemas in Muzaffarpur Bihar
PVR INOX is rolling out SMART Cinemas, a new format designed for tier-three cities.
The first one opens soon in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, with six more scheduled for delivery over the next nine months.
Developers and entrepreneurs can own cinema properties, while PVR INOX handles all the movie magic behind the scenes.
SMART cinemas offer 2K laser projection
SMART Cinemas promise 2K laser projection, 7.1 surround sound, modern auditoriums, and curated food options, all at prices that won't break the bank.
As Ajay Bijli, managing director, puts it, this move is about bringing top-notch entertainment to fast-growing towns.
Cinemas to create jobs, boost economies
Beyond movies, these cinemas will create jobs and support local economies by expanding organized entertainment and retail spaces.
Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, highlights that this model is built for efficiency and growth: good news for both movie lovers and local communities.