PwC CEO says AI-averse senior staff might be replaced Business Mar 19, 2026

PwC US CEO Paul Griggs just made it clear: if you're not embracing AI, there's no future for you at the firm.

"I don't think anyone gets a free pass here. Anyone," he told the Financial Times.

Griggs says senior staff who aren't "paranoid about being AI-first" would probably be replaced, a message that follows last year's reduction of 5,600 staff as PwC shifts focus from traditional roles to tech talent.