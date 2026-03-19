PwC CEO says AI-averse senior staff might be replaced
PwC US CEO Paul Griggs just made it clear: if you're not embracing AI, there's no future for you at the firm.
"I don't think anyone gets a free pass here. Anyone," he told the Financial Times.
Griggs says senior staff who aren't "paranoid about being AI-first" would probably be replaced, a message that follows last year's reduction of 5,600 staff as PwC shifts focus from traditional roles to tech talent.
PwC is ramping up automation
PwC is ramping up automation, like using AI to spot anomalies in sustainability data, including an AI anomaly detector for sustainability data that clients can access without a PwC person in the loop.
Griggs says more clients want help with their own AI journeys; industry data showed consulting grew 5.5% in 2025.
Since taking over as CEO, he's championed moving from just experimenting with AI to actually making it drive real results for the business.