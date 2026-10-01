PwC combines Indian consulting and US India advisory, 40,000 people
PwC just announced it's combining its Indian consulting business with the US firm's India advisory operations, bringing roughly 40,000 people together under one roof.
The goal? To boost global collaboration and hit almost a $1.5 billion business on day one.
Sanjeev Krishan, chairman of PwC India, will lead the charge, with a big focus on investing in AI and new tech.
PwC merger expands Indian AI opportunities
This merger means more opportunities for Indian talent to work on global projects, especially in AI and tech innovation.
Paul Griggs from PwC US says the move will make teamwork between the two countries smoother than ever.
It's all about mixing industry know-how with cutting-edge technology to deliver better results for clients, and putting India front and center in PwC's global strategy.