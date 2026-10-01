PwC finds AI adoption surging but no role manages risks
Business
A new PwC report says AI adoption continues to surge, but no single role has a clear responsibility for managing the risks that come with it.
Out of approximately 4,000 business and tech leaders surveyed across 71 countries, not a single clear role has been set to handle AI threats, even though security concerns are growing fast.
AI roles fuzzy across firms
Turns out, even when companies create "AI roles," their responsibilities are fuzzy at best.
Some leaders hand off the job to tech or security chiefs, but about one-quarter think accountability should stay with a dedicated AI leader or AI function.
Jim Taylor said the same identity controls that have secured human users for decades need to be used to manage agentic AI.