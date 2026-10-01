PwC survey finds 4,000 leaders disagree on workplace AI oversight
A new PwC survey of 4,000 business and technology leaders reveals that while AI is everywhere at work, no one really agrees on who should handle its risks.
As more companies rely on AI to get things done, incidents are being investigated, and so are questions about who's actually responsible when things go wrong.
Companies urged to clarify AI governance
Leaders are split: 29% say CIOs or CTOs should take the lead, 17% point to cybersecurity teams, and 26% want a dedicated AI boss in charge.
Some even think responsibility should be shared across multiple roles or functions.
Jim Taylor, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at RSA, suggests giving AI agents the same identity controls, which could mean new roles like chief AI security officer popping up soon.
Bottom line: companies need clearer rules on who's steering the ship when it comes to AI safety.