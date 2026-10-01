PwC survey finds 4,000 leaders disagree on workplace AI oversight

Leaders are split: 29% say CIOs or CTOs should take the lead, 17% point to cybersecurity teams, and 26% want a dedicated AI boss in charge.

Some even think responsibility should be shared across multiple roles or functions.

Jim Taylor, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at RSA, suggests giving AI agents the same identity controls, which could mean new roles like chief AI security officer popping up soon.

Bottom line: companies need clearer rules on who's steering the ship when it comes to AI safety.