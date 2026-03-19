Qatar Airways resumes limited flights to India: Check schedule

What if your flight gets changed or canceled?

Good news: if your flight gets changed or canceled, you may be eligible for two complimentary date changes or receive a refund of the unused ticket value; permitted rescheduling windows vary (some options allow changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, while for others check Qatar Airways for permitted rescheduling windows — no cutoff date was specified in the source).

Qatar Airways suggests keeping an eye on its website or app for updates, and make sure your contact info is up to date so you don't miss anything important.