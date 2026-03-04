QatarEnergy halts LNG production, invokes force majeure amid West Asia tensions
QatarEnergy, one of the world's top suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has hit pause on production, invoking a force majeure, which refers to an extraordinary event or circumstance.
By invoking a force majeure clause, they may be able to suspend deliveries without facing penalties for non-performance, subject to contractual terms.
Since Qatar is one of the world's largest LNG exporters, this move is making waves across international energy markets.
QatarEnergy says it's keeping buyers in the loop
This production halt comes as tensions rise in West Asia, putting even more pressure on already sensitive energy supply chains.
Countries that rely on Qatari LNG could see delays and uncertainty.
