QatarEnergy halts LNG production, invokes force majeure amid West Asia tensions Business Mar 04, 2026

QatarEnergy, one of the world's top suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has hit pause on production, invoking a force majeure, which refers to an extraordinary event or circumstance.

By invoking a force majeure clause, they may be able to suspend deliveries without facing penalties for non-performance, subject to contractual terms.

Since Qatar is one of the world's largest LNG exporters, this move is making waves across international energy markets.