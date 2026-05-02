Qlik Connect 2026: Varun Babbar says trusted data powers AI
At Qlik Connect 2026, leaders highlighted how AI is moving from lab experiments to powering real decisions if you can trust your data.
Varun Babbar, Qlik's India managing director, emphasized that reliable data is the backbone for making AI work well in the real world.
He also pointed out cool trends like making AI tools more accessible, using chat-style analytics, and developing smart systems that can actually act on what they find.
Indian firms face data integration challenge
Indian firms are jumping early into AI, especially for boosting productivity.
The big challenge now? Combining all kinds of company data, structured and unstructured, so these tools really deliver.
Babbar shared that new roles like chief data officers and special AI councils are popping up to make sure companies use this tech responsibly and get the most value out of it.