QNu Labs raises ₹200cr to scale quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions

QNu Labs, a Bengaluru startup, has bagged ₹200 crore in new funding to ramp up its quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.

The round was led by National Quantum Mission and Speciale Invest, with Sony Innovation Fund and others joining in, bringing their total funding to ₹375 crore.

Co-founder Sunil Gupta shared that the money will fuel research, product integrations, certifications, real-world trials, and bigger sales efforts.