QNu Labs raises ₹200cr to scale quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions
QNu Labs, a Bengaluru startup, has bagged ₹200 crore in new funding to ramp up its quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.
The round was led by National Quantum Mission and Speciale Invest, with Sony Innovation Fund and others joining in, bringing their total funding to ₹375 crore.
Co-founder Sunil Gupta shared that the money will fuel research, product integrations, certifications, real-world trials, and bigger sales efforts.
QNu Labs targets defense, banking, telecom
With this cash boost, QNu Labs is gearing up for large-scale rollouts in defense, banking, telecom, and critical infrastructure.
Demand is skyrocketing: they've had more project requests in two months than the last four years!
They're also working on AI security with an existing portfolio of 15 patents and planning around 50 additional patents and quantum-secure satellite communications.
Through their US arm enQase, they're eyeing partnerships from West Asia to Europe as they aim to become a global trust layer for quantum and AI security.