QpiAI raises 50cr via 5,000 NCDs maturing December 1 2028

Founded in 2019 by Nagendra Nagaraja, QpiAI builds quantum and AI tech for industries like finance and materials science.

Last year, they raised $32 million in Series A funding led by Avataar Ventures and the National Quantum Mission, pushing their valuation to about ₹2,050 crore ($215 million).

Despite reporting just ₹2 crore in revenue and bigger losses last year, they're aiming high: QpiAI has already built a 25-qubit computer and wants to scale up to 1,000 qubits by 2030.