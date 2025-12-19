Quadrant Future Tek's stock slips after blockbuster IPO
Quadrant Future Tek's IPO was a massive hit, getting nearly 200 times subscribed in just three days—retail investors alone bid 247 times their quota.
But despite the buzz, the stock now trades below its ₹290 IPO price, trading at around ₹278.65.
What does Quadrant Future Tek do?
The company builds advanced train control systems and specialty cables focused on passenger safety.
While its order book jumped from ₹77 crore last year to ₹1,156 crore this year, it's faced two straight quarters of operating losses and saw revenue dip compared to the same quarter last year.
Who owns the stock now?
About 3% of shares are held by mutual funds (with Kotak Manufacture in India Fund leading), and nearly 40,000 retail investors together own roughly 13%.
Despite all the early excitement, many shareholders have seen disappointing returns so far.