Quant Mutual Fund shifts to small caps citing market chill
Quant Mutual Fund thinks Indian stocks are entering a chill phase, so it's focusing on smaller companies with big growth potential.
Their August 2026 update points to strong demand at home and the U.K.-India trade deal as major boosts.
They're also expecting oil prices to slowly drop, which could give Indian markets a nice lift.
Quant Mutual Fund increases it investments
Quant sees IT services as having entered "neglected territory" right now and is ramping up its investments there.
They're also exploring an "anti-AI" angle, noting that AI faces real-world hurdles like power shortages and supply chain issues.
Beyond tech, they're optimistic about energy, large infrastructure, select NBFCs, select private sector banks, and asset managers, and they're keeping things flexible to handle market ups and downs.