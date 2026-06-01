Quantinuum formed in 2021 raises IPO target to $14.3 billion

Quantinuum to debut on Nasdaq QNT

Quantum computing is getting a lot of buzz, especially for things like financial modeling and drug discovery, even though the tech still has some hurdles to clear.

Investors are clearly excited: the US government recently unveiled plans to take $2 billion in equity stakes across nine quantum-computing companies, including $100 million for Quantinuum.

The company, formed in 2021 by merging Honeywell's quantum division and Cambridge Quantum, will debut on Nasdaq under the ticker QNT this Thursday, with J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley leading the charge.