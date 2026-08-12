Quarkitech based at IIT Madras raises ₹2cr pre-seed for compression
Business
Quarkitech, from the IIT Madras Research Park, just bagged ₹2 crore in pre-seed funding to boost its proprietary data compression technology.
Its solution squeezes sensor data right at the source, letting drones and satellites compress it 10-100 times and store more sensor data (no extra hardware needed).
Lab tests show 26x drone compression
This fresh funding will help Quarkitech get its technology out into the real world.
Backed by lab tests, their system shrunk drone image data by 26 times while keeping nearly all key details.
Co-founder and CTO Shashikant Singh Kunwar shared that they are using math inspired by quantum systems to tackle big data headaches, with plans to prove it works outside the lab too.