Quick commerce firms slow down expansion amid rising rents

Blinkit is pushing ahead with plans to nearly double its dark stores, thanks to major financial backing. Meanwhile, Instamart and Zepto have tapped the brakes—Instamart added just 42 new stores last quarter, and Zepto has paused expansion while prepping for its IPO.

Making existing stores work better

Flipkart's quick commerce arm is focusing on making existing stores work better instead of just adding more locations.

Even with strong demand for fast delivery, many dark stores aren't breaking even yet because city rents are so high.

Firms are now choosing steady growth and profitability over rapid expansion—especially as India's quick commerce market is expected to jump from $8.2 billion in 2024-25 to $30 billion by 2027-28.