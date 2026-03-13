Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO: Bidding closes with 105% subscription
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, backed by NHAI, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding.
The offer saw bids for 22.3 crore units against 21.33 crore units on the table, landing a 1.05 times subscription rate after additional bids during the offer period.
How did the offer pan out?
Units were priced at ₹99 to ₹100 each, with a minimum investment of around ₹15,000 (150 units per lot).
Non-institutional investors showed strong interest, oversubscribing their share by 1.56 times, while institutional investors hit 62%.
Before public bidding even began, anchor investors like LIC and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance chipped in ₹1,728 crore.
Know more about the company
Raajmarg manages five toll roads stretching across Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka under a long-term toll-operate-transfer model.
If you're tracking timelines: unit allotment wraps up by March 18, 2026 and trading is set to start on the NSE and BSE from March 24, 2026.