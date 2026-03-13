Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO: Bidding closes with 105% subscription

How did the offer pan out?

Units were priced at ₹99 to ₹100 each, with a minimum investment of around ₹15,000 (150 units per lot).

Non-institutional investors showed strong interest, oversubscribing their share by 1.56 times, while institutional investors hit 62%.

Before public bidding even began, anchor investors like LIC and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance chipped in ₹1,728 crore.