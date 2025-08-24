Next Article
Radisson to have 500 hotels in India by 2030
Radisson Hotel Group just announced plans to have 500 hotels across India by 2030—up from the 140+ they run now, with another 70 already on the way.
They're betting big on India's booming travel scene, making it their top focus after China.
Many of these new hotels will be in secondary and tertiary cities, where travel demand is really taking off.
Federico J. Gonzalez, Radisson's Executive VP, noted that Indian travelers are extremely value-conscious.
After selling its Americas business in 2022, Radisson is focusing on growth in Asia—and clearly sees huge potential in India's local travel boom.