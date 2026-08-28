US Fed should raise rates to tackle inflation: Raghuram Rajan
What's the story
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan has called on the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in order to tackle rising inflation. He made the statement while attending an annual conference of central bankers and other senior officials in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "The Fed should be raising rates or should have raised rates already," Rajan told Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin.
Economic assessment
US financial conditions not restrictive enough
Rajan believes that current US financial conditions are not restrictive enough.
He noted that the country's growth is driven by "very strong" investment in data centers and a persistent fiscal deficit.
"When you have all these things together, it would suggest an economy which is not being held back," he said.
Consumer spending
American consumers' spending habits under scrutiny
Rajan also commented on the spending habits of American consumers, who are depleting their savings and continuing to spend.
He said this trend further indicates an economy that isn't being restrained.
His remarks come as markets anticipate the Fed will raise borrowing costs in December due to high inflation levels.
Policy defense
Rajan defends Fed Chair Kevin Warsh amid criticism
Despite some criticism of his communications strategy, Rajan defended Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.
He said that Warsh "has the right instincts" and is committed to bringing down inflation.
Investors will be closely watching Warsh's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole for clues on future rate decisions and their impact on global markets.
Task force leadership
Rajan co-leading task force on Fed's balance sheet policy
Rajan is co-leading one of five task forces set up by Warsh, which is looking into the Fed's balance sheet policy.
His insights come as markets expect a possible move in December, given the persistent inflation and rising bond yields.
Rajan's comments highlight his expertise in global economic trends and their potential impact on monetary policy decisions.
Currency stability
Rupee has been more resilient than expected, says Rajan
On the Indian front, Rajan said the rupee has been more resilient than expected.
The currency is currently trading at around ₹95.50 to a dollar, up from nearly ₹97 in May after RBI took capital-raising measures to bring dollars into India.
"At this point, I don't think the currency is that far out of whack," he said.