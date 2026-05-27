Raghuram Rajan warns against AI hype, cites debt and semiconductors
Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan is urging everyone not to get swept up in the AI hype just yet.
In his recent column, he compared today's excitement around generative AI to past tech bubbles and pointed out some big risks, like how many AI companies are piling on debt to fund expensive chips and data centers.
If their profits don't keep up, things could go south quickly.
Raghuram Rajan warns LLM limits, regulation
Rajan also flagged that as demand for high-end semiconductors grows, we could see shortages and rising costs, slowing down progress.
He warned that improvements in large language models might hit a wall, leaving investors disappointed.
Plus, if automation leads to job losses or bigger social gaps, governments might step in with tougher rules or taxes.
While Rajan sees AI's huge potential, he thinks it's smart for us all to stay cautious and keep an eye on the bigger picture.