Raghuram Rajan warns against AI hype, cites debt and semiconductors Business May 27, 2026

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan is urging everyone not to get swept up in the AI hype just yet.

In his recent column, he compared today's excitement around generative AI to past tech bubbles and pointed out some big risks, like how many AI companies are piling on debt to fund expensive chips and data centers.

If their profits don't keep up, things could go south quickly.