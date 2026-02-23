RailTel, Ashoka Buildcon to digitize Maharashtra's registration and stamp offices
RailTel and Ashoka Buildcon received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a project to revamp IT systems for Maharashtra's registration and stamp offices; several sources estimate the potential value at around ₹1,136.18 crore based on per-page rates and historical volumes.
The LoI was received in February 2026 and the contract is to be executed over a five-year period (through about February 2031), aiming to digitize tons of paperwork across the state.
The contract pays ₹24.75 per scanned page, based on an estimated 9.18 crore pages each year—so there's a lot of data getting digitized.
On top of this, RailTel also picked up a separate ₹35.54 crore deal for upgrading railway signaling tech in Prayagraj.
RailTel's revenue is up 19% this quarter (even though profits dipped slightly), showing steady growth.
These new contracts are set to boost their digital projects even further—making them a company to watch if you're interested in how government services are going digital across India.