RailTel, Ashoka Buildcon to digitize Maharashtra's registration and stamp offices Business Feb 23, 2026

RailTel and Ashoka Buildcon received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a project to revamp IT systems for Maharashtra's registration and stamp offices; several sources estimate the potential value at around ₹1,136.18 crore based on per-page rates and historical volumes.

The LoI was received in February 2026 and the contract is to be executed over a five-year period (through about February 2031), aiming to digitize tons of paperwork across the state.