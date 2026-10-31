Rajasthan man shocked by ₹10L crore lien on his account
What's the story
In a bizarre turn of events, a 22-year-old medical store employee from Sikar, Rajasthan, found a lien of ₹1 lakh crore on his Kotak Bank account. The shocking discovery was made when Sameer Khan opened the bank's app to recharge his phone. Instead of seeing his balance, he was greeted with a zero balance and an astronomical lien amount.
Account access
Khan only had ₹55,000 in his account
The lien was especially shocking for Khan as he only had ₹55,000 in his account.
A lien is a hold placed by a bank on an amount, restricting the account holder's access to those funds.
In this case, the massive lien prevented Khan from using his own money.
He immediately told Dheeraj Matolia, the owner of Nirmal Medical Point where he works.
Police intervention
He lodged a complaint at Sikar Cyber Police Station
Unable to comprehend the sudden blockage of his account, Khan went to the Sikar Cyber Police Station with Matolia.
The police confirmed that a message had been sent stating that ₹1 lakh crore had been blocked in Khan's account while he was recharging his phone.
This wasn't just a case of wrong figures in a banking message; it also temporarily made his own money inaccessible.
Glitch revelation
The message was sent due to a technical glitch
After the complaint, the police investigated, and Khan contacted his bank.
The bank confirmed that the message was sent due to a technical glitch.
The police also confirmed that no ₹1 lakh crore had been credited or blocked in his account.
This proved that the massive lien was just a false alarm, not an actual transaction involving such an amount.