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Home / News / Business News / Rajasthan man shocked by ₹10L crore lien on his account
Rajasthan man shocked by ₹10L crore lien on his account
The man only had ₹55,000 in his account

Rajasthan man shocked by ₹10L crore lien on his account

By Akash Pandey
Oct 31, 2026
04:52 pm
What's the story

In a bizarre turn of events, a 22-year-old medical store employee from Sikar, Rajasthan, found a lien of ₹1 lakh crore on his Kotak Bank account. The shocking discovery was made when Sameer Khan opened the bank's app to recharge his phone. Instead of seeing his balance, he was greeted with a zero balance and an astronomical lien amount.

Account access

Khan only had ₹55,000 in his account

The lien was especially shocking for Khan as he only had ₹55,000 in his account.

A lien is a hold placed by a bank on an amount, restricting the account holder's access to those funds.

In this case, the massive lien prevented Khan from using his own money.

He immediately told Dheeraj Matolia, the owner of Nirmal Medical Point where he works.

Police intervention

He lodged a complaint at Sikar Cyber Police Station

Unable to comprehend the sudden blockage of his account, Khan went to the Sikar Cyber Police Station with Matolia.

The police confirmed that a message had been sent stating that ₹1 lakh crore had been blocked in Khan's account while he was recharging his phone.

This wasn't just a case of wrong figures in a banking message; it also temporarily made his own money inaccessible.

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Glitch revelation

The message was sent due to a technical glitch

After the complaint, the police investigated, and Khan contacted his bank.

The bank confirmed that the message was sent due to a technical glitch.

The police also confirmed that no ₹1 lakh crore had been credited or blocked in his account.

This proved that the massive lien was just a false alarm, not an actual transaction involving such an amount.

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