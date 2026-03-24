Rajasthan wants to become India's semiconductor hub
Business
Rajasthan just launched a new semiconductor policy to boost local jobs and bring in fresh investments.
The goal? Turn the state into a hotspot for chip manufacturing by building up everything from research and design to testing and packaging.
There is a special push for companies working on chip assembly (OSAT) and sensor tech.
Incentives under new policy
To make it all happen, Rajasthan is offering perks like seven years of zero electricity duty, big cuts on stamp duty, and help with land and clearances, especially in dedicated semiconductor corridors in Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar.
The policy also rewards projects that use renewable energy or meet green standards, tying into national Make in India efforts while opening up more tech jobs.