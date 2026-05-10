Rajeev Thakkar and Sankaran Naren back Indian IT stocks

Naren calls it contrarian, Thakkar optimistic

Naren admitted betting on IT now is a "contrarian valuation call," since some worry AI might reduce demand for traditional coding and software services.

But Thakkar pointed out that the industry has bounced back from big shifts before, like Y2K and the rise of SaaS.

He also thinks AI could actually boost demand by making companies more productive and efficient.

Both agree it's smart to keep reassessing as things evolve, especially since mutual fund allocations to IT remain relatively low.