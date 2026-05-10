Rajeev Thakkar and Sankaran Naren back Indian IT stocks
Despite all the talk about AI shaking things up, veteran fund managers Rajeev Thakkar and Sankaran Naren are feeling positive about Indian IT stocks.
At the Groww India Investor Festival 2026, they said the sector's low prices and track record of adapting to change could mean solid long-term potential, even if recent earnings have been a bit underwhelming.
Naren calls it contrarian, Thakkar optimistic
Naren admitted betting on IT now is a "contrarian valuation call," since some worry AI might reduce demand for traditional coding and software services.
But Thakkar pointed out that the industry has bounced back from big shifts before, like Y2K and the rise of SaaS.
He also thinks AI could actually boost demand by making companies more productive and efficient.
Both agree it's smart to keep reassessing as things evolve, especially since mutual fund allocations to IT remain relatively low.