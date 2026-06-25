Rajesh Exports hits lower circuit amid ED probe

Investigation

Ministry of Corporate Affairs orders SFIO investigation into Rajesh Exports

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into Rajesh Exports, as reported by The Economic Times. The probe is expected to examine allegations of financial irregularities flagged by market regulator SEBI. This comes after SEBI's interim order on June 3, which alleged that Rajesh Exports had inflated its consolidated revenue over five years by attributing substantial revenue to overseas subsidiaries like Switzerland-based Valcambi SA.