Rajesh Nambiar warns Indian IT firms may struggle with AI

India's IT industry is facing a big shake-up as companies shift to AI-powered business models.

Rajesh Nambiar, president of NASSCOM, says about 20% to 25% of firms could struggle to move away from traditional, people-heavy setups to more efficient, AI-driven approaches.

Still, demand for IT services is holding strong: revenues are up 6.1% even though employee headcount rose just 2.3%.