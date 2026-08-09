Rajesh Nambiar warns Indian IT firms may struggle with AI
India's IT industry is facing a big shake-up as companies shift to AI-powered business models.
Rajesh Nambiar, president of NASSCOM, says about 20% to 25% of firms could struggle to move away from traditional, people-heavy setups to more efficient, AI-driven approaches.
Still, demand for IT services is holding strong: revenues are up 6.1% even though employee headcount rose just 2.3%.
NASSCOM's Nambiar sees job churn, growth
AI isn't just a buzzword here: it's actually changing how work gets done.
Bigger companies with solid AI skills are adapting faster, while those relying mostly on staff augmentation might have a tougher time.
Nambiar points out that all this change could mean more job shifts and churn in the workforce, but also sees "phenomenal" growth ahead as order books and deals keep rising.