Rajiv Kumar urges government to keep UPI 0-fee, boost adoption

Kumar suggests zero fees should stay until the currency-to-GDP ratio shows some tendency to decline.

He warns that even a small charge could push people back to using cash: Rajiv Kumar says, "This presents a very significant opportunity for transactions to shift back to cash; charging the smallest of fee will incentivise the regressive behavior."

With new rules bringing in a 0.4% fee for bigger merchant payments soon (but not for regular users), Kumar hopes the zero-fee policy continues so digital payments keep growing.