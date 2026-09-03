Ramco Systems automates engine data sync with Safran Helicopter Engines
Ramco Systems just signed a deal with Safran Helicopter Engines to automate how engine information gets updated in Ramco's aviation maintenance software.
Instead of entering details like engine usage and maintenance events by hand, engine information will sync automatically between the two companies' systems.
This means less manual work for operators and more accurate, up-to-date information.
Ramco to receive Safran compatibility badge
This partnership also gives Safran better insights into engine health, while Ramco's software is set to get an official compatibility badge from Safran.
With over 24,000 users already relying on Ramco's platform, this upgrade could make life easier for lots of teams managing helicopters worldwide.
Investors seem to like the news too: Ramco's stock price ticked up after the announcement.