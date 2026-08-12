Ramesh Rangarajan takes over as Kasturi and Sons Ltd chairman
Business
Ramesh Rangarajan has stepped in as the new chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd. the company behind The Hindu, Businessline, Frontline, and Sportstar.
He takes over from his late father, S Rangarajan, marking a new chapter for one of India's most respected media families.
Ramesh Rangarajan former The Hindu executive
A Loyola College grad, Ramesh started out at The Hindu Group as deputy general manager before joining the board.
He's built up experience in advertising and circulation, and also sits on the boards of several other companies, including Sporting Pastime India Limited and Hindcorp Resorts Private Limited.
Plus, he brings extra perspective as an independent director at MRF Limited.