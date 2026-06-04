Ramp lands $750 million, valuation $44B, automates expense reports and bookkeeping
Business
Ramp, the fintech startup, just scored $750 million in new funding, bumping its value up to a whopping $44 billion, up from $32 billion in November.
Its platform is making waves by automating stuff like expense reports and bookkeeping for businesses.
Ramp reports $12B saved since 2019
Big names like ICONIQ, GIC, and Ontario Teachers's Pension Plan led the charge, with Goldman Sachs Alternatives and others joining in.
Since launching in 2019, Ramp says it's helped clients save over $12 billion and cut down 27 million hours of work.
CEO Eric Glyman shared that growth is still as fast as it was three years ago, crediting AI for shaking up how finance works.