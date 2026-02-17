Ranbir Kapoor to star in Lay's new campaign

The updated packaging keeps the classic sun and red ribbon but adds cool "Lay's Rays" graphics, a sleeker logo, custom fonts, and close-up chip shots with "Made with Finest Potatoes" tags. The Indian packs will also be more eco-friendly thanks to recycle-ready materials.

Lay's is also tweaking recipes

Alongside the new look, Lay's is tweaking recipes: Lay's Baked in the US will now use olive oil (for 50% less fat), while a new US version of Lay's Kettle Cooked Reduced Fat will be made with avocado oil (for 40% less fat).

In the US all of its core Lay's products will be made without artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources by the end of 2025—so your favorite chips just got a little better for you.