Randstad India names Narayan Iyer MD and management council chair

Iyer aims for scalable talent solutions

Iyer isn't new to big roles. He was previously president at Bajaj Technology Services.

At Randstad, he'll also have a hand in running their three shared service centers across India.

The company's leadership is excited; executive board member Myriam Beatove Moreale said they are confident Iyer's experience will help Randstad deliver even more value for clients.

Iyer himself wants to use tech and industry know-how to create scalable talent solutions that actually work for today's fast-changing job market.