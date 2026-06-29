Randstad India names Narayan Iyer MD and management council chair
Randstad India just named Narayan Iyer as its new managing director and chair of the management council, announced Monday, June 29, 2026.
With 30-plus years in IT and consulting, Iyer's main job will be to boost growth, level up Randstad's digital game, and help make the company a top talent partner in India.
He'll be leading teams across operations, professional services, digital solutions, and enterprise projects.
Iyer aims for scalable talent solutions
Iyer isn't new to big roles. He was previously president at Bajaj Technology Services.
At Randstad, he'll also have a hand in running their three shared service centers across India.
The company's leadership is excited; executive board member Myriam Beatove Moreale said they are confident Iyer's experience will help Randstad deliver even more value for clients.
Iyer himself wants to use tech and industry know-how to create scalable talent solutions that actually work for today's fast-changing job market.