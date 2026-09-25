Rapido awarded 5-year Uttar Pradesh license under latest aggregator rules

Already active in 70 cities across Uttar Pradesh with nearly 300,000 rides every day, Rapido wants to reach even more people, both in big cities and smaller towns.

co-founder Pavan Guntupalli says there's huge potential here and promises to stick closely to new regulations.

He adds, "Uttar Pradesh represents a significant opportunity for us to bring together the full breadth of Rapido's platform from bike taxis and autos to cabs and delivery services," highlighting their focus on working with the government and keeping service quality strong.