Rapido's Ownly and Flipkart enter delivery market against Swiggy Zomato
Swiggy and Zomato aren't the only names in food delivery anymore.
Rapido's Ownly platform and Flipkart's ONDC-based service are stepping in, with Ownly already grabbing 7% of Bengaluru's market through delivering over 40,000 orders each day.
Swiggy is boosting its wallet-friendly Toing platform, while Eternal is doubling down on Bistro, its in-house quick food delivery service, while expanding affordability within the core Zomato app.
Low prices key to food ordering
There's a huge untapped crowd: 200 million digital payment users, but just 20 to 30 million order food online.
Rapido's co-founder and CEO Aravind Sanka says keeping prices low is key to reaching more people, while Flipkart plans to expand gradually.
Swiggy has launched Toing and does not intend to introduce a zero commission offering, while Eternal is focusing on supply chain upgrades, which could help restaurants negotiate better deals and break free from the old duopoly.