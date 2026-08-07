Rapido's Ownly and Flipkart enter delivery market against Swiggy Zomato

Swiggy and Zomato aren't the only names in food delivery anymore.

Rapido's Ownly platform and Flipkart's ONDC-based service are stepping in, with Ownly already grabbing 7% of Bengaluru's market through delivering over 40,000 orders each day.

Swiggy is boosting its wallet-friendly Toing platform, while Eternal is doubling down on Bistro, its in-house quick food delivery service, while expanding affordability within the core Zomato app.