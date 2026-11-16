Ratan Tata's brother alleges Noel is plotting Tata Sons takeover
What's the story
Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger brother of the late Ratan Tata, has accused Noel Tata of a "back-door takeover" of Tata Sons. Jimmy, one of the longest-serving trustees at Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), claims that recent changes in governance have compromised transparency and accountability within the Tata group. Jimmy and Noel are half-brothers.
Governance issues
Family members' growing influence on trusts
In a detailed response to a senior trustee, Jimmy raised concerns over the growing influence of family members on Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.
He argued that the induction of multiple family members into the trusts was not in line with their original welfare objectives.
"What has transpired in recent time is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trust Chairman," he said.
Governance amendments
Changes to Articles of Association
Jimmy also questioned the changes made to Tata Sons' Articles of Association around 2013-14.
He said these amendments have fundamentally altered the relationship between the charitable trusts and the operating company.
The earlier framework kept welfare trusts separate from commercial operations, but subsequent changes gave veto powers to the Tata Trusts chairman and allowed him to place directors, undermining board authority.
Listing appeal
Jimmy backs Chandrasekaran amid rift with Noel
Amid a widening rift between Noel and the Tata Sons board over Chandrasekaran's reappointment, Jimmy backed the chairman's leadership.
He praised Chandrasekaran for turning around debt-laden companies and delivering record earnings.
"Despite Chandrasekaran receiving overwhelming support (including 4-1 in Tata Sons board and a unanimous resolution passed by Tata Trusts), Noel sought to block him arbitrarily by invoking the onerous veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association without providing any justification or accountability," he said.
Transparency push
Listing Tata Sons for transparency, accountability
Listing Tata Sons, according to Jimmy, is vital for enhancing transparency and accountability while restoring the separation between charitable trusts and commercial operations.
"Listing would dismantle the pervasive culture of secrecy, impose statutory accountability, and necessitate rewriting the onerous Articles of Association to restore the pre-1989 separation between business operations and welfare trusts," he said.